Agri mission formed to fulfil Jagan’s promises to farmers

The State government on Monday constituted Andhra Pradesh State Agriculture Mission (AP-SAM) with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as its chairman.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The State government on Monday constituted Andhra Pradesh State Agriculture Mission (AP-SAM) with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as its chairman. Formerly, it will be launched on July 8, the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy, which will be celebrated as the State Farmers’ Day. Several noted agriculture activists along with officials were included in the panel. MVS Nagireddy, eminent farmer and aquaculturist, who is presently heading the farmer wing of the YSRC, has been made the vice-chairman of the mission.

Agriculture minister, Secretaries and heads of agriculture, cooperation, revenue, irrigation, energy, animal husbandry, fisheries and marketing departments will be members of the mission. Former vice-chancellor of Acharya NG Ranga Agriculture University (ANGRAU) P Raghava Reddy, agriculture economist (ANGRAU) Dr Chandrasekhar Reddy and senior journalist P Sainath are also members of the mission. 

Further, the mission has three farmer representatives — Boya Narendra, Jinnuri Rama Rao and Gontu Raghuram. Nominee of director, Ecology Centre, Rural Development Trust, Anantapur, nominee of Dr. MS Swaminathan Foundation and two representatives from input supplies will also be members of the mission. Member Secretary will be the mission executive. 

“Basically it will be a policy advisory body with primary task being to address the grievances of the farmers across the State. It is entrusted with the job of overcoming the challenges in delivering quality and timely services to the farming community and also to look into all aspects of production, marketing, and pricing of agriculture and horticultural commodities to mitigate agrarian issues,” Nagireddy told TNIE. According to him, AP-SAM is also entrusted with the task of supervising and monitoring the implementation of the 12 promises made to the farmers by Jagan as part of Navaratnalu, which include Rythu Bharosa. 

12 poll promises of YSRC 
A sum of `50,000 will be allotted to each farmer, agriculture insurance, interest-free loans, free borewells will be allotted for farming lands, 9-hour free power supply for agriculture, power charges will be reduced by `1.5 paise per unit for farmers, Price Stablisation Fund of `3,000 crore, Calamity Relief Fund of `4,000 crore, warehouses, cold storage and food processing units in every constituency, revival of cooperative dairies, no road tax on agriculture tractors and accidental Insurance of `5 lakh for farmers

