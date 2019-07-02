Basant Kumar named new JEO of TTD

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: IAS officer of 2001-batch KS Sreenivasa Raju was on Monday transferred from the post of Joint Executive Officer of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), and directed to report to the General Administration Department (GAD). He was replaced by P Basant Kumar, a 2007-batch IAS officer.

Sreenivasa Raju, who had been holding the position for more than eight years, carried political clout during the previous TDP regime.

Though the one-month-old YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government effected a major reshuffle of IAS officers in June, Sreenivasa Raju was left untouched amidst reports that he would be the first among the bureaucrats to be moved as he is considered close to the powers that be in the previous government.