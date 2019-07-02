Boy attempts suicide at BC welfare hostel

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A fifth class student of BC welfare hostel at Gannavaram allegedly attempted suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan in his room on Monday. He was rushed to Pinnamaneni Siddhartha General Hospital at China Avutapalli village where his condition is stated to be critical.

According to Gannavaram police, the 8-year-old boy hails from Rajuvari Gollagudem village in Agiripalli mandal of Krishna district. The boy who felt depressed after his father failed to take him home from the hostel, reportedly resorted to the extreme step. However, no case has been registered.Suicide Helpline OneLife: 78930-78930Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000