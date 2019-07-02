Jagan govt forms panel to review, negotiate PPAs

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday constituted a High Level Negotiation Committee (HLNC) with nine members, including two ministers, to review, renegotiate and bring down wind and solar energy purchase prices.The decision to review and renegotiate Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) pertaining to solar and wind power was taken by the Jagan government, keeping in mind the crisis facing Discoms (power distribution companies) because of the debt to the tune of `20,000 crore.

In the GO issued constituting the committee, it was mentioned that in order to ensure that consumers are provided with affordable power and DISCOMS are pulled out of the financial distress, there is a need to review and negotiate the exorbitantly priced wind and solar PPAs.

The HLNC will have Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, Energy Minister Balineni Srinivas Reddy, Advocate General S Sriram, state government advisor Ajeya Kallam, Principal Secretary (Finance) SS Rawath, Secretary of Energy department N Srikant, Special Secretary to Chief Minister D Krishna and APSPDCL CMD Gopal Reddy as members. The Joint Managing Director of APTRANSCO will be the member convener.

The committee has been empowered to review the “overpriced” wind and solar agreements, negotiate with those who are selling wind and solar energy to DISCOMS and bring down the prices and make suitable recommendations. It has been asked to complete the negotiations and submit a report to the government within 45 days.

Further, the HLNC will be guided by the benchmarks during negotiations, which are lowest wind and solar energy rates in the corresponding years in the country, current rates and the opportunity cost for power from APGENCO plants, existing thermal contracts and Central Generating Stations allocations.

The committee comes in the wake of a review meeting by the CM on June 27, during which he announced that all the PPAs signed by the previous TDP government on solar and wind power will be reviewed. The Chief Minister had observed that the government would recover the amounts from those responsible for the alleged irregularities in the PPAs.

39 PPAs were signed since June 2014

As many as 39 PPAs were signed since June 2014, and of them only 27 were signed with private power producers. The highest tariff of `6.49 per kilowatt was for production of 3 MW by M/s Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Green Energy Pvt Ltd & M/s Abhedya Power Pvt Ltd