Mayor Sreedhar lists VMC achievements

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Despite facing several financial problems, the TDP ruled municipal corporation council has taken up development works worth `3,000 crore in the city, said Mayor Koneru Sreedhar on Monday. The tenure of TDP ruled municipal corporation council will be coming to an end on Tuesday. Addressing a press conference at his chamber here on Monday, Sreedhar said that the long-pending demand of the employees to get their salaries paid under GO 010 (payment through treasury) was realised in the tenure of the TDP ruled council, which reduces the financial burden on the cash-strapped corporation.

Listing out his achievements, he said that a 500 kW solar plant was built on head water works at an estimated cost of `5 crore to tap the renewable energy, `9.97 crore was spent for constructing two more floors on the NTR complex, `9 crore for expansion of Mahanadu road and `24 crore for biomining project to treat 2.5 lakh tonnes of garbage accumulated in Ajith Singh Nagar dumping yard.

The city also received awards from various centres for transforming Vijayawada into a solar city, bringing digital door number system, developing integrated online development permission management system, Aadhar-enabled biometric attendance system and VMC smart mobile application to improve solid waste management, he added.

Later in the evening, he along with the Municipal Commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh felicitated students of VMC schools, who achieved 10 GPA points in SSC public examinations at a programmed held at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram.