Political violence: TDP, YSRC lodge plaints with DGP against each other 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP and YSRC leaders lodged separate complaints with Director General of Police Goutham Sawang on Monday over political attacks. While the TDP leaders alleged that their activists were being targeted by the ruling party, the YSRC charged that the TDP workers were implementing a strategy to disturb law and order situation in the State on the lines of caste and religion to gain political advantage in the ensuing local body elections.

A TDP delegation led by former Home Minister N Chinarajappa submitted a four-page complaint to the DGP mentioning the “deteriorating” law and order situation in the State and attacks on TDP cadre.

In its complaint, the TDP explained alleged killings of party cadre by the ruling party workers, election-related violence, foisting of cases against party workers and kidnapping. The Opposition party maintained that fast deteriorating law and order situation in the State has made people panic.

Alleging incidents of murders, rape, arson and organised violence in several parts of the State during the past 38 days, the leaders said that six TDP activists were murdered during the period. Speaking to mediapersons, the TDP leaders said that police were not receiving complaints fro the TDP cadre as they have instructions from higher -ups. They also found fault with the statement of Home Minister M Sucharita that the government cannot provide security everywhere.

Earlier, YSRC Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy lodged a complaint with the DGP alleging that the TDP, unable to digest its poll debacle, was resorting to physical attacks on YSRC cadre.“We have information that the TDP is carrying out attacks in a planned manner along with their party activists and hired goons and putting the blame on the YSRC. Recently, the TDP made objectionable remarks on social media against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the Home Minister. We appeal to the police to investigate whether TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and his son Lokesh were involved in the episode,” the YSRC MLA’s complaint read.

“The TDP is aspiring to gain some political advantage in the ensuing local body elections by creating law and order problem. As part of the conspiracy, the TDP is resorting to physical attacks and creating conflicts in the name of caste and religion,” Alla Ramakrishna alleged. In the first Collectors’ Conference, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has given categorical instructions to the officials concerned to maintain law and order in the State, the MLA reminded.

Mild tension at CM’s residence

Vijayawada: A mild tension prevailed at the residence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Tadepalli on Monday when a woman from Anantapur district fell unconscious in a minor stampede. The woman, identified as Visranthamma, came to the Chief Minister’s residence to submit a petition during Praja Durbar. The woman was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital and was administered first-aid.