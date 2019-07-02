Home Cities Vijayawada

Political violence: TDP, YSRC lodge plaints with DGP against each other 

 TDP and YSRC leaders lodged separate complaints with Director General of Police Goutham Sawang on Monday over political attacks.

Published: 02nd July 2019 02:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2019 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   TDP and YSRC leaders lodged separate complaints with Director General of Police Goutham Sawang on Monday over political attacks. While the TDP leaders alleged that their activists were being targeted by the ruling party, the YSRC charged that the TDP workers were implementing a strategy to disturb law and order situation in the State on the lines of caste and religion to gain political advantage in the ensuing local body elections.

A TDP delegation led by former Home Minister N Chinarajappa submitted a four-page complaint to the DGP mentioning the “deteriorating” law and order situation in the State and attacks on TDP cadre. 
In its complaint, the TDP explained alleged killings of party cadre by the ruling party workers, election-related violence, foisting of cases against party workers and kidnapping. The Opposition party maintained that fast deteriorating law and order situation in the State has made people panic.   

Alleging incidents of murders, rape, arson and organised violence in several parts of the State during the past 38 days, the leaders said that six TDP activists were murdered during the period. Speaking to mediapersons, the TDP leaders said that police were not receiving complaints fro the TDP cadre as they have instructions from higher -ups. They also found fault with the statement of Home Minister M Sucharita that the government cannot provide security everywhere.

Earlier, YSRC Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy lodged a complaint with the DGP alleging that the TDP, unable to digest its poll debacle, was resorting to physical attacks on YSRC cadre.“We have information that the TDP is carrying out attacks in a planned manner along with their party activists and hired goons and putting  the blame on the YSRC. Recently, the TDP made objectionable remarks on social media against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the Home Minister. We appeal to the police to investigate whether TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and his son Lokesh were involved in the episode,” the YSRC MLA’s complaint read. 

“The TDP is aspiring to gain some political advantage in the ensuing local body elections by creating law and order problem. As part of the conspiracy, the TDP is resorting to physical attacks and creating conflicts in the name of caste and religion,” Alla Ramakrishna alleged. In the first  Collectors’ Conference, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has given categorical instructions to the officials concerned to maintain law and order in the State, the MLA reminded.

Mild tension at CM’s residence   
Vijayawada: A mild tension prevailed at the residence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Tadepalli on Monday when a woman from Anantapur district fell unconscious in a minor stampede. The  woman,  identified as Visranthamma, came to the Chief Minister’s residence to submit a petition during Praja Durbar. The woman was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital and was administered first-aid.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Koyambedu junction during the flash strike called by MTC conductors and drivers | P Jawahar
WATCH: This is how the MTC flash strike affected traffic in Chennai
World Cup 2019: More changes in store for India against Bangladesh?
Gallery
It was a thrilling encounter at Chester-le-street between two sides who are already out of the tournament
Nicholas Pooran's century in vain as Sri Lanka edge past West Indies
The 11th edition of the Chennai Rainbow Pride saw hundreds of individuals from LGBTQIA and ally community parade the streets on Sunday. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Chennai Pride March 2019: Madras Rainbow marches on...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp