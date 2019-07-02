Home Cities Vijayawada

Rain brings down mercury levels in Vijayawada

 Krishna district witnessed moderate rainfall and a drop in the mercury levels on Monday.

Published: 02nd July 2019 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2019 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

Commuters take cover from rains in Bhubaneswar on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Krishna district witnessed moderate rainfall and a drop in the mercury levels on Monday. Vijayawada city received a good rain spell in the evening hours of Monday, recording around two centimetres of rainfall. With the presence of severe low pressure in the Bay of Bengal, Krishna district is expected to get moderate to heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours. The low-lying areas were filled with rain water and the drains overflowed. 

The roads in Vijayawada turned into pools, clogging the drains and causing inconvenience to the traffic. The low-lying areas were submerged in water, whereas in some areas, the water came up to the knee-level causing inconvenience to pedestrians and motorcyclists. Areas of Seetharampuram, Ramavarappadu, Prasadampadu, One town, Moghalrajpuram saw heavy flow of rainwater.

Unguturu, Chatrai, Kankipadu, Gudivada mandals received maximum 3 to 4 cm rainfall on Monday, followed by Vijayawada urban and Vijayawada rural with 2 cm of rainfall. Almost all the mandals of Krishna district received light to moderate rain on Monday.

