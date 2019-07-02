TDP Kapu leaders call on Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP leaders from the Kapu community called on party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu at his residence in Undavalli on Monday evening. The meeting assumes significance as the Kapu leaders, who unsuccessfully contested the elections, organised a meeting at Kakinada without informing the party leadership, that too during Naidu’s foreign trip.

At that time, reports emerged that the leaders were planning to quit TDP. However, the leaders attended that meeting denying the speculation and now met Naidu and made it clear that they will be with the TDP and will strive for strengthening the party and bringing it back to power. Former MLA Thota Trimurthulu said Naidu underscored the need of opposing the anti-people policies of the government.