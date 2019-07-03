Home Cities Vijayawada

Andhra Pradesh RTC union to stage relay hunger strike on July 5 in Vijayawada

The APSRTC Employees Union alleged that the management has not deposited funds to the tune of Rs 364 crore to the Credit Co-operative Society.

Published: 03rd July 2019 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2019 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

APSRTC buses

APSRTC buses (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The members of the APSRTC Employees Union (EU) have decided to stage relay hunger strike in front of the RTC House here on July 5,  against the management not depositing funds to the tune of Rs 364 crore to Credit Co-operative Society (CCS). 

RTC EU general secretary P Damodar Rao said on Tuesday that the CCS started for the employees’ welfare, had a turnover of Rs 1,200 crore. The employees saved 7 per cent of their monthly salaries and a sum of Rs 50 crore was collected every month. 

But for the last few months, the management has not been depositing the diverted funds from the trust that amount to Rs 351 crore. If the interest amount of Rs 13 crore is included, the total goes up to Rs 364 crore.

The condition has rendered the employees unable to avail loans from the trust and it has become a tough task for them to make their ends meet, especially for the bulk cost in the sector of education and marriage, he added. “On several occasions, the issue has been brought to the notice of the management and there was no response on redepositing the diverted amount. Hence, in this regard, the union has decided to stage relay hunger strike across the state to create pressure on the management,” Rao said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
APSRTC Employees Union Andhra Pradesh Credit Co operative Society Andhra Pradesh Road Transport Corporation APSRTC employees strike Andhra Pradesh strike
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Why is MS Dhoni struggling at World Cup 2019?
Gallery
A car moves through a waterlogged street following heavy rains in following heavy rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Chaos reigns in Mumbai as rain brings Maximum City to a halt
Kollywood is a very buzzing film industry with every passing week seeing the release of atleast 3 movies. Despite the huge number of releases, very few actually managed to succeed at the box office turning out to be a success for the team involved. Here i
Ajith's 'Viswasam' to Vijay Kumar's 'Uriyadi 2': Here are the top 12 Tamil films of 2019 till June  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp