Andhra Pradesh RTC union to stage relay hunger strike on July 5 in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The members of the APSRTC Employees Union (EU) have decided to stage relay hunger strike in front of the RTC House here on July 5, against the management not depositing funds to the tune of Rs 364 crore to Credit Co-operative Society (CCS).

RTC EU general secretary P Damodar Rao said on Tuesday that the CCS started for the employees’ welfare, had a turnover of Rs 1,200 crore. The employees saved 7 per cent of their monthly salaries and a sum of Rs 50 crore was collected every month.

But for the last few months, the management has not been depositing the diverted funds from the trust that amount to Rs 351 crore. If the interest amount of Rs 13 crore is included, the total goes up to Rs 364 crore.

The condition has rendered the employees unable to avail loans from the trust and it has become a tough task for them to make their ends meet, especially for the bulk cost in the sector of education and marriage, he added. “On several occasions, the issue has been brought to the notice of the management and there was no response on redepositing the diverted amount. Hence, in this regard, the union has decided to stage relay hunger strike across the state to create pressure on the management,” Rao said.