Hoardings and banners pose threat to public in Vijayawada

Published: 03rd July 2019 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2019 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

A cutout of a politician damaged due to heavy wind poses threat to the public during rainy season at Police Control Room in Vijayawada on Tuesday

A cutout of a politician damaged due to heavy wind poses threat to the public during rainy season at Police Control Room in Vijayawada on Tuesday (Express Photo by P Ravindra Babu)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Unipole hoardings and huge banners erected at various junctions in the city have become a cause of concern for the commuters during the monsoon season.

Strong gales followed by rain, made the giant hoardings move resulting in the sticks and bamboos, which were used to support the banners, to fall from a huge height, thereby posing a serious threat to the public.

One such incident happened on Monday when a private employee Ramu (name changed) escaped from a major debacle while he was waiting at the Police Control Room junction signal. Ramu, on his way to the office around 10 am, was waiting at the signal when a 10-feet long bamboo stick, used to tie the flex banner to a unipole hoarding, fell on him from a height of 20 feet. 

The duty traffic police officer, upon receiving a complaint, alerted the VMC officials, who have instructed the town planning officials to remove such banners immediately. 

