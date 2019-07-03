Hoardings and banners pose threat to public in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Unipole hoardings and huge banners erected at various junctions in the city have become a cause of concern for the commuters during the monsoon season.

Strong gales followed by rain, made the giant hoardings move resulting in the sticks and bamboos, which were used to support the banners, to fall from a huge height, thereby posing a serious threat to the public.

One such incident happened on Monday when a private employee Ramu (name changed) escaped from a major debacle while he was waiting at the Police Control Room junction signal. Ramu, on his way to the office around 10 am, was waiting at the signal when a 10-feet long bamboo stick, used to tie the flex banner to a unipole hoarding, fell on him from a height of 20 feet.

The duty traffic police officer, upon receiving a complaint, alerted the VMC officials, who have instructed the town planning officials to remove such banners immediately.