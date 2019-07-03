Traders and hoteliers in Vijayawada throw plastic ban rule to the winds

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Despite the tall claims made by the civic body officials over strict ban on plastic carry bags below 50 microns under its ambit, sale and circulation of banned plastic carry bags remain unabated as a section of traders and hoteliers in the city are still supplying the vegetables, fruits and food items in non-biodegradable bags.

A month ago, following a series of raids conducted by the public health department officials, traders and hoteliers at various parts of the city kept display boards before their establishments saying that they stopped supplying plastic bags and sought the cooperation from the public. But now, the situation at ground level is back to square one as a section of traders and hoteliers are circulating the banned plastic bags, blaming the public for not changing their attitude.

As per the official records, the city generates around 70-90 tonnes of non-biodegradable bags every day and the number touches 110 tones during festive seasons. “We are not against the plastic ban imposed by the VMC, but officials concerned should come up with a permanent solution to replace the non-biodegradable bags. On several occasions, we urged the civic body officials to evolve steps in circulating cloth and jute bags in the market at an affordable price. No steps were taken and a hefty fine of Rs 10,000 was imposed on traders and hoteliers,” said Ch Mallikharjuna Rao, a trader.

When contacted, VMC chief medical officer for health K Arjuna Rao said, to shun the usage of plastic completely under its ambit, proposals were under consideration to take the support of self-help groups to manufacture jute bags and biodegradable bags.