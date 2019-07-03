Home Cities Vijayawada

Two held for sexually exploiting minor girl in Vijayawada

Kalyan Sai (24) and Krishna Chaitanya (21), who worked under the victim's father, developed friendship with the minor girl and allegedly sexually exploited her.

Published: 03rd July 2019 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2019 09:24 AM

Rape, molestation

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Two youngsters were arrested for allegedly sexually exploiting a 16-year-old girl in Hard Pet near Railway Station under Satyanarayanapuram Police Station limits. 

According to Satyanarayanapuram police, the two accused Kalyan Sai (24) and Krishna Chaitanya (21) are residents of Hard Pet and are also relatives of the victim. When her mother died two years ago, the victim stopped going to school and is taking care of her father, who is a carpenter by profession.

The two accused used to work under her father. In her father’s absence, the duo developed friendship with the minor girl and allegedly sexually exploited her. 

When the girl complained of stomach pain on Monday, her father rushed her to a private hospital. When asked, the girl said that the duo sexually exploited her several times. Following a complaint lodged by the girl’s father, a case under POCSO Act has been registered against the duo and they were taken into custody. 

TAGS
Vijayawada police Vijayawada sexual exploitation Vijayawada rape Vijayawada minor sexual abuse
