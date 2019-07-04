Krishna SP says police department to plant 30,000 saplings this monsoon

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district Superintendent of Police (SP) M Ravindranath Babu participated in the Vanam-Manam programme conducted at a private engineering college on Wednesday and disclosed that the Police department had set a target of planting 30,000 saplings in this monsoon season.

The SP also asked all members of the staff working at various police stations to participate in the massive plantation drive ‘Vanam-Manam’.

He requested the college staff to nurture the saplings by watering them regularly. “Student community should opt for environment protection measures by planting saplings in their houses, colleges and open spaces available in their locality,” the SP Ravindranath Babu opined. District Judge Raja Ram and Revenue Divisional Officer Uday Bhaskar also participated in the plantation drive.