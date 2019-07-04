Home Cities Vijayawada

Resolve pending issues in One Town locality, says Minister Vellamapalli Srinivas to VMC officials

The civic body chief directed the Public Health department officers to de-silt the clogged drains and prevent overflowing of water on the roads during the monsoon season.

Published: 04th July 2019 11:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2019 11:20 AM   |  A+A-

VMC Commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh and Endowments Minister Vellamapalli Srinivas inspect clogged drains in One Town area of Vijayawada on Wednesday.

VMC Commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh and Endowments Minister Vellamapalli Srinivas inspect clogged drains in One Town area of Vijayawada on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Endowments Minister Vellamapalli Srinivas has directed Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh to take steps to solve long-pending problems of the public in the One Town locality.

On Wednesday, the minister, accompanied by Prasanna Venkatesh, conducted a ground level inspection in the western part of the city and discussed the problems faced by the people, including poor drinking water supply, overflowing drains, bad roads and sanitation issues.

Initially, the minister toured RR Appa Rao street, Amma Hotel Centre, Convent Road and Prakash Market where he found arterial roads in the localities were damaged due to laying of underground pipelines and urged the municipal commissioner to take up the issue on priority basis and re-carpet the roads as motorists faced difficulty travelling on them.

Responding to the minister, the civic body chief called upon the Engineering department officials to speed up the pipeline works and prepare estimates for laying CC roads at the earliest. 

Srinivas brought the issue of poor condition of the walking track and gymnasium at Gandhi Park to the notice of the municipal commissioner and asked him to take steps to renovate the park and make it accessible to the public.

Later, the duo proceeded to Urdu School, Wynchipet and Nizam Gate and inspected the major outfall drain, where the VMC officials had arranged a huge mesh to prevent garbage from flowing into the drains.

The civic body chief directed the Public Health department officers to de-silt the clogged drains and prevent overflowing of water on the roads during the monsoon season.

He inspected the progress of ongoing construction works of Government Urdu Junior College and instructed the officials to ensure commencement of classes in a month.

Minister directs prompt action
On Wednesday, the Endowments Minister, accompanied by VMC chief, conducted a ground level inspection in the western part of the city and discussed the problems faced by people, including poor drinking water supply and sanitation issues

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
One Town locality Minister Vellamapalli Srinivas Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
Due to the extreme weather conditions, there are no regular cricket turfs in the country. The players spend a few hours at the football fields in the capital city during the summer months, hoping to sharpen their game. (Photo | Iceland Cricket Twitter)
Five facts about Iceland Cricket, the body that has offered Ambati Rayudu permanent residency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp