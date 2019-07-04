Resolve pending issues in One Town locality, says Minister Vellamapalli Srinivas to VMC officials

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Endowments Minister Vellamapalli Srinivas has directed Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh to take steps to solve long-pending problems of the public in the One Town locality.

On Wednesday, the minister, accompanied by Prasanna Venkatesh, conducted a ground level inspection in the western part of the city and discussed the problems faced by the people, including poor drinking water supply, overflowing drains, bad roads and sanitation issues.

Initially, the minister toured RR Appa Rao street, Amma Hotel Centre, Convent Road and Prakash Market where he found arterial roads in the localities were damaged due to laying of underground pipelines and urged the municipal commissioner to take up the issue on priority basis and re-carpet the roads as motorists faced difficulty travelling on them.

Responding to the minister, the civic body chief called upon the Engineering department officials to speed up the pipeline works and prepare estimates for laying CC roads at the earliest.

Srinivas brought the issue of poor condition of the walking track and gymnasium at Gandhi Park to the notice of the municipal commissioner and asked him to take steps to renovate the park and make it accessible to the public.

Later, the duo proceeded to Urdu School, Wynchipet and Nizam Gate and inspected the major outfall drain, where the VMC officials had arranged a huge mesh to prevent garbage from flowing into the drains.

The civic body chief directed the Public Health department officers to de-silt the clogged drains and prevent overflowing of water on the roads during the monsoon season.

He inspected the progress of ongoing construction works of Government Urdu Junior College and instructed the officials to ensure commencement of classes in a month.

Minister directs prompt action

