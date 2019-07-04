SP M Ravindranath Babu suspends SI, constable for dereliction of duties

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Superintendent of Police (SP) M Ravindranath Babu suspended a sub-inspector (SI) and a constable on Wednesday on charges of dereliction of duties in controlling illegal transport of Public Distribution System (PDS) rice.

According to the SP, S Priya Kumar (SI) attached to the Kodur police station and a constable working at the Avanigadda sub-division office reportedly colluded with anti-social elements and helped them in illegal transportation of PDS rice a few days ago.

Despite the public informing him about the illegal activity, Priya Kumar failed to take action. During a departmental conducted by Avanigadda DSP Vijaya Rao, the SI and the constable were found to be guilty of charges levelled against them. “The two officers were suspended with immediate effect,” the SP said.