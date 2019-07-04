Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation mulls fining people for littering on roads

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation installed 765 surveillance cameras that operate on solar energy to keep track of 321 dumper bins in 201 locations.

Dumper bins are under CC TV survilance at BRTS road near Food Junction in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

Dumper bins are under CC TV survilance at BRTS road near Food Junction in Vijayawada on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)

VIJAYAWADA:  Think twice before dumping household garbage on the streets as the civic body will now monitor vulnerable points through CCTVs, and impose fines on violators.

 A year ago, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) installed 765 surveillance cameras that operate on solar energy to keep track of 321 dumper bins in 201 locations. These cameras are monitored from the Command Control Centre on the premises of VMC office.

As people continue to dump garbage indiscriminately, VMC officials are mooting to impose fines on the violators. Many, instead of dumping in the bins, choose to litter around it, they said.  “Initially, our focus will be on commercial establishments. We want to send a strong message that irresponsibility will not be tolerated,’’ an official said. 

Another senior official of the VMC’s public health wing explained that help of sanitation staff and inspectors would be taken to identify the violators, who would be issued challans. 

“Initially, we are planning to penalise traders. Later, even residential areas will come under the scanner. Quantum of fine for challans will be finalised soon,” he said, and added a smartphone application would be developed where the public can lodge their grievances for quick redressal. 

However, the proposal evoked mixed response. ‘’How can the civic body issue challans when there are so little provisions for proper garbage disposal?’’ questioned Taxpayers Association secretary MV Anjaneyulu. 

