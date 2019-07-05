2nd day of Ashadam sees huge rush at Durga shrine

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Women devotees thronged the Kanaka Durga temple, atop Indrakeeladri in good numbers, on Wednesday to offer traditional sarees to the presiding deity on the second day of the auspicious month of Ashadam. From dawn, several devotees of all ages, clad in red sarees, took out a procession from their localities carrying the traditional sarees.

They reached the hill-shrine amid thumping drums and performance by cultural troupes. Durga temple Executive Officer V Koteswaramma welcomed the devotees and arranged for the darshan of the presiding deity. The temple priests performed special rituals for the processional deity of the goddess kept at the sixth floor of Mallikharjuna Maha Mandapam and offered anna prasadam to them.

On the occasion, the EO called upon the devotees to confirm their participation with the devasthanam officials through contacting the temple toll-free number: 18004259099, or at the enquiry counters, regarding their visit to the temple for offering the traditional sarees.