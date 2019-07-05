Home Cities Vijayawada

2nd day of Ashadam sees huge rush at Durga shrine

They  reached the hill-shrine amid thumping drums and performance by cultural troupes.

Published: 05th July 2019 02:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2019 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

Devotees offering traditional sarees to the deity at Durga Temple in Vijayawada | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Women devotees thronged the Kanaka Durga temple, atop Indrakeeladri in good numbers, on Wednesday to offer traditional sarees to the presiding deity on the second day of the auspicious month of Ashadam. From dawn, several devotees of all ages, clad in red sarees, took out a procession from their localities carrying the traditional sarees.

They  reached the hill-shrine amid thumping drums and performance by cultural troupes. Durga temple Executive Officer V Koteswaramma welcomed the devotees and arranged for the darshan of the presiding deity. The temple priests performed special rituals for the processional deity of the goddess kept at the sixth floor of Mallikharjuna Maha Mandapam and offered anna prasadam to them.

On the occasion, the EO called upon the devotees to confirm their participation with the devasthanam officials through contacting the temple toll-free number: 18004259099, or at the enquiry counters, regarding their visit to the temple for offering the traditional sarees.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
West Indies capped off their campaign with an entertaining victory | AP
Chris Gayle signs off, teenager impresses as Windies beat Afghanistan
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp