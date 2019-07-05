APPSC Group 1 Mains from Dec 12 to 23

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released schedule for Group 1 Mains. According to the schedule, Group 1 Mains will be conducted from December 12 to 23 in seven sessions in the offline mode. Earlier, the commission was planning to conduct the examination in September. The APPSC released notification on December 31, 2018, to fill 169 vacant posts.

Group 1 prelims was held in 258 centres across the State on May 26. Of the 1,14,473 candidates applied for the exam, 59,200 appeared for it. Based on the decisions taken at the All-Indian Public Services Commission meeting, the APPSC has introduced aptitude test in the Group 1 Prelims and Telugu as a qualifying paper in Mains.