Chandrababu Naidu’s land owner yet to respond to CRDA notice as deadline ends today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) has received reply from seven landowners who were served provisional show-cause notices for constructing ‘unauthorised’ buildings within 100 metres of River Krishna along the flood bank (karakatta) as on Thursday evening.

The officials, who had given seven working days — till Friday — for the owners to respond, haven’t received any response from Lingamaneni Ramesh, owner of former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s residence, and is expecting to get one by Friday.“The time we have given ends on Friday. We will examine the replies received and take a call on what needs to be done. In any case, we will go as per the rule book,” an official said.

Sources said out of over dozen notices served, seven replied with details of the permissions they have got from either gram panchayat or urban development authority. The APCRDA will examine their replies and decide if a confirmation notice, as per APCRDA Act to take legal action, is warranted. Sources added that one of the landowners served with notices is planning to move court.

The APCRDA had prepared a list of 28 structures, in which there are over 50 unauthorised buildings (both temporary and permanent). Based on the responses, it is likely to survey the structures, before taking any further action.