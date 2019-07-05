Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada civic body to serve demand notices on tax defaulters

VMC asks revenue inspectors to prepare detailed list of defaulters in three administrative circles of the city to launch a special drive for serving demand notices.

 VIJAYAWADA:  With no indications from the State Government in releasing of pending arrears, the revenue wing officials of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) are preparing the groundwork for serving notices against the tax defaulters, since property tax amounts to the lion’s share of revenue for the corporation.As per the official reports, the civic body has so far augmented a revenue of Rs 32.52 crore (23.89 per cent) as on July 3 through property tax from 2.02 lakh assessments.

This year, the VMC targeted to garner revenue of Rs 136.15 crore through property tax collection, while in the fiscal year 2018-19, the target was Rs 106.39 crore. The corporation sources claimed that the officials had increased the property tax revenue target by `29.76 crore following the rapid growth of construction activity under its ambit.

Around `3.78 crore of revenue (2.87 per cent) has been augmented through vacant land tax for which the demand this fiscal year is set at `132.16 crore. The vacant land tax is the highest revenue earning source for the VMC after property tax. When it comes to sewerage charges, the civic body has been lagging behind to improve revenue as the underground drainage works are still progressing on a slow pace at various parts of the city.

Only a meagre `42.29 lakh (2.01 per cent) was earned through sewerage charges, where the demand for this fiscal year is `47.98 crore. Meanwhile, the revenue augmented through water charges is `79.70 lakh (1.66 per cent) and the demand is `20.99 crore, official sources said.

Speaking to TNIE, VMC Deputy chief (Revenue) G Subba Rao said that model code of conduct for the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections left its impact on the revenue augmentation for the VMC in the form of taxation. The corporation recently urged the residents to pay tax on time but received a lukewarm response. Then the revenue inspectors were asked to prepare a detailed list of defaulters in three administrative circles of the city to launch a special drive for serving demand notices, he said. 

“Property tax makes 50 per cent of our revenue besides the grants from the government. As part of the special drive, awareness will be conducted to make the residents understand that not paying the taxes in time hinders the infra structural development of the city,” Rao added. 

