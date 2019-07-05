Home Cities Vijayawada

DSCs to recruit staff for village secretariats

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials to recruit staff for village secretariats through  District Selection Committees.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials to recruit staff for village secretariats through  District Selection Committees.“Notification for the recruitment of staff for village secretariats should be issued by July 15 and the selection should be done in a transparent manner without given scope for any sort of irregularities,’’ he said.

After reviewing with the officials of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development departments in his camp office at Tadepalli on Thursday, the Chief Minister directed them to take steps for inauguration of village secretariats from October 2.  “In addition to the employees in villages, we will provide employment to 10 more persons in each village secretariat, taking different eligibility criteria into consideration.

All the selected candidates should be in a position to discharge their responsibilities effectively. We should make it clear to the youth that those getting jobs in village secretariats are also government employees,’’ the CM said.

Briefing mediapersons after the review, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said that the staff to be recruited for village secretariats through DSCs would have a probationary period for two years.s

