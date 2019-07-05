Jagan wants top priority to health, farming, edu in Budget

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the Finance department to give priority to health, education and agriculture sectors in the budgetary allocations. The Chief Minister held a review meeting with Finance department, which had recently held two-day-long meetings with all the departments seeking proposals for necessary budgetary allocations.

In the Thursday’s meeting, the officials, led by Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, informed the CM about the proposals given by each department.Sources said that the department received over `2.5 lakh-crore proposals and that the officials are scrutinising them. The State government will allocate funds for construction of capital Amaravati.

While they are tight-lipped on the outlay of the budget to be presented on February 12, the first budget of the YSRC government is likely to be between `2.15 lakh crore and `2.3 lakh crore. The 15-day budget session is expected to begin on July 11.