Mineral Corporation to sell sand, new policy from September 5

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government is set to roll out the new sand policy on September 5. The district collectors were directed to continue supply of sand as per demand, following prescribed guidelines, until then.After conducting a review meeting on the new sand policy at his camp office in Tadepalli on Thursday, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to sell sand through the AP Mineral Development Corporation (APMDC) at lower price than the existing rates.

“We should have a transparent sand policy to curb corruption and generate income without compromising on environmental safety. It should be a win-win situation to both the government and people,’’ the Chief Minister asserted.The Chief Minister also suggested some changes in the sand policy.

Directing the officials to set up stock yards at sand reaches, he said the Mines department will monitor the process of shifting sand from reach to stock point and from there to customers.“CC cameras should be installed at sand reaches. Steps should be taken to measure quantity of sand on weighing bridges while transporting it to stock point,” Jagan said. “A receipt should be issued for transporting sand from reach to the stock yard and another receipt for transporting from stockyard to the customer.

We should also measure weight of the sand while transporting from stock yard to customers. Such a practice will help curb irregularities,” Jagan said. The Chief Minister asked the officials how much time they require for rolling out the policy with changes. With the officials saying that the process of identifying stock yards and installation of CC cameras and weighing bridges will require two months, Jagan directed them to implement the new policy from September 5.

Mobile app

AP Mineral Development Corporation entrusted with the responsibility of selling sand

GPS in sand transporting vehicles to check irregularities

Stern action against illegal mining and transportation of sand

Sand will be made available at less prices

The new policy will ensure benefit to govt and customers alike

A mobile app will be launched to book sand online