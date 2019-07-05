Home Cities Vijayawada

People not fools to believe YSRC allegations: Chandrababu Naidu

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said people are not fools to believe the allegations of the YSRC.

Published: 05th July 2019 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2019 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said people are not fools to believe the allegations of the YSRC. He was referring to YSRC leaders’ statements blaming the previous TDP government for the delay in supplying seeds to farmers.

There was no scarcity of seeds and fertilisers during the five-year TDP rule, said Naidu, while addressing party leaders at the TDP State office in Guntur on Thursday. Party general secretary Nara Lokesh said that the party had set up a special wing in the State office in Guntur and called upon the party cadres to inform about attacks and threats by YSRC by making a call to 7306299999. 

N Chandrababu Naidu
