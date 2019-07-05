Polavaram execution to take three more years

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Even as speculation is rife that the YSRC government may go for reverse tendering even for the Polavaram irrigation project, Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) RK Jain has clarified that the authority does not have any information if the State government is contemplating such move.

The State government had already directed APGENCO to cancel the contract awarded for commissioning the 960 MW Polavaram hydel power plant and go for reverse tendering to have a new contractor in place by October 1.

The PPA CEO also observed that the irrigation project is likely to take three more years for completion.

Speaking to reporters after a review meeting here on Thursday, Jain clarified, “We have no information on the reverse tendering. The contractual agreements are under the State government’s purview and we are not involved.”

For the record, speculation is rife that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government will go for reverse tendering to have a new contractor on board by October after the expert committee, constituted to examine the project and various engineering works, submits its report. It is learnt that the committee found anomalies in the contractual norms.

Release of funds unlikely until State submits audit report

The panel is likely to submit its report to the CM on Saturday, following which the government is said to be planning to write a letter to the Union Ministry of Water Resources proposing reverse tendering for the project. Observing that the project is likely to take three more years for completion, the PPA chief also noted that the Centre may not release funds for the national project until the government submits the audit report of expenditure made before March 31, 2014 as sought by the Union Ministry of Finance.

“Recently, the Centre has not released any funds as the audit report sought by it on the expenditure made before Polavaram was declared a national project is pending. Only after the State government submits it, we are expecting the release of funds,” Jain added. Jain said that the major aspect of agenda was measured to be taken for the protection of cofferdams during the flood season.

He said the PPA directed the State government to expedite the works to finish major part of it before the flooding begins. “Protection of cofferdams, which are partially completed, is required so that they don’t get washed away in the floods. We directed the State government to increase the pace so that works can be completed before likely floods. The State officials agreed to increase men and machinery,” he explained.In the meeting, it is learnt that the officials also discussed the pending issues such as land acquisition and rehabilitation and resettlement.