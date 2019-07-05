Vijaya Sai’s posting as govt rep cancelled

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Thursday cancelled the appointment of Rajya Sabha member and YSRC senior leader V Vijaya Sai Reddy as the Special Representative of Government of Andhra Pradesh at AP Bhavan in New Delhi. The government issued an order (GO Ms 47 of GAD) cancelling the earlier GO issued on June 22 appointing him as the Special Representative. It is learnt that the government cancelled the appointment of Vijaya Sai Reddy as it comes under the purview of the ‘office of profit’ clause, which attracts disqualification of an MP.

Vijaya Sai should be disqualified, says Yanamala Ramakrishnudu

Even as the government cancelled the GO, TDP leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu said Vijaya Sai Reddy should be disqualified as he was in office of profit for 13 days (June 22 to July 4) and urged the EC to take necessary action on the issue. In another decision, the govt terminated the appointment of Komati Jayaram, who was appointed Special Representative of .AP for North America with immediate effect.

Jayaram was appointed to the post by the previous govt in 2016 for assistance to all govt officials and dignitaries of AP going to North America and also for mobilising financial, technical and human resources for economic, social, cultural and tourism development of the State. His tenure was extended in 2018 for 2 more years. But the YSRC government cancelled his appointment on Thursday.