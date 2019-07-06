Home Cities Vijayawada

12000 saplings planted under ‘Vanam-Manam’ by Vijayawada police

Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas attended the plantation drive as the chief guest and called out to the youngsters to participate in afforestation programs.

Vijayawada City Police Commissioner Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao

Vijayawada City Police Commissioner Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Commissioner of police (CP) Vijayawada Dwaraka Tirumala Rao visited the proposed police training centre (PTC) in Kethanakonda village on Friday and inaugurated ‘Vanam-Manam’ plantation drive.

Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas attended the plantation drive as the chief guest and called out to the youngsters to participate in afforestation programs and help save the earth from pollution and global warming.

Addressing the gathering, the CP said that both the State government and the police department have taken the plantation drives under ‘Vanam-Manam’ on a serious note and expressed his happiness for planting 12,000 plants out of the target of 20,000 for Vijayawada city police unit set by the State government.

