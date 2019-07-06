Ravuri Literary Award given in Vijaywada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Well-known writer and noted journalist Turlapati Kutumba Rao was felicitated with Jnanpeeth Awardee Dr Ravuri Bhardhvaja Memorial Literary Award at the Culture Centre for Vijayawada and Amaravati in Vijayawada on Friday.

Along with him, one of the senior veena players Ramaraju Lakshmi Srinivas was awarded Ravuri Kantamma Smaraka Sangeetha Seva Puraskar under GVR Aradhana Cultural Foundation in association with Dr Ravuri Bharadhvaja and Ravuri Kantamma trust. While Rao was felicitated with Rs 10,000 and a memento, Lakshmi was awarded Rs 5,000 for their excellent work in their respective fields.