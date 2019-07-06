Home Cities Vijayawada

Ravuri Literary Award given in Vijaywada

Well-known writer and noted journalist Turlapati Kutumba Rao and senior veena player Ramaraju Lakshmi Srinivas were awarded.

Padmasri Turlapati Kutumburao was presented Dr Ravuri Bharatvaja Gnajpeet award and Ramaraju Lakshmi Srinivas was awared Ravuri Kantamma Smaraka Sangeetha Seva Puraskar under GVR Aradhana Cultural Foundation in association with Dr. Ravuri Bharatvaja Ravuri Kantamma trust at Cultural center in Vijayawada on Friday

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Well-known writer and noted journalist Turlapati Kutumba Rao was felicitated with Jnanpeeth Awardee Dr Ravuri Bhardhvaja Memorial Literary Award at the Culture Centre for Vijayawada and Amaravati in Vijayawada on Friday.

Along with him, one of the senior veena players Ramaraju Lakshmi Srinivas was awarded Ravuri Kantamma Smaraka Sangeetha Seva Puraskar under GVR Aradhana Cultural Foundation in association with Dr Ravuri Bharadhvaja and Ravuri Kantamma trust. While Rao was felicitated with Rs 10,000 and a memento, Lakshmi was awarded Rs 5,000 for their excellent work in their respective fields.

