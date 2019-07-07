Animal rights activists promote veganism in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The idea of veganism is not just a foreign concept anymore. It has caught the fancy of Indians as well. Animal rights activists organised a campaign to raise awareness about veganism in the city on Saturday. They wrote various slogans promoting animal rights and veganism on BRTS Road.

A few of them read ‘not your mom not your milk’, ‘animals want to live, just like you and me’, ‘be kind to every heart’, ‘go vegan’, ‘aavu paalu doodake sontam (cow milk belongs to calf)’, ‘jantu padardalu visichipettandi, vegan ga marandi’ (leave animal products and become vegan).

“There are nearly 80,000 alternatives to non-vegetarian food. Some of them are even more nutritious than meat,” said Anujith, one of the organising members. Adding to it, another member Madhu questioned as to who gave humans the right to kill animals.

The team spoke about various alternatives available for several products. For instance, there are as many as eight alternatives to cow’s milk which include soya milk, rice milk, hemp milk, oat milk, almond milk, hazelnut milk, coconut milk and cashew milk.

“I chose to go vegan recently and it makes no difference. We are doing our best to educate people about the benefits of being a vegan,” said Vinay, a member.