Repair water pipelines on war footing : Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Upon receiving complaints from the residents over the supply of drinking water polluted with sewage, municipal commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh directed the civic body’s engineering department to identify the pollution points and repair them on a war footing basis to ensure safe drinking water to the residents.

The civic body chief on Saturday held a meeting with the ground level staff of the engineering department and sought them how they are addressing the grievances of the public in their respective area of purview. Speaking on the occasion, Prasanna Venkatesh called upon the officials of engineering, town planning, public health and urban community development wings to submit reports regarding the problems faced by the public.

During the course of the meeting, the VMC chief asked the officials to provide accurate details of the number of drinking water tanks and sewage treatment plants being maintained by the VMC and their capacities. He directed them to clean the water tanks regularly and ensure safe drinking water during the monsoon season.