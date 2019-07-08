District Collector takes stock of stormwater drain work in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: District Collector and Special Officer of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) A Md Imtiaz on Sunday held a review meeting with the officials of the public health department officials, APSPDCL, R&B and L&T representatives to take stock of the progress of stormwater drain (SWD) project in the city.

Speaking on the occasion, Imtiaz directed the public health department officials to ensure free flow of water in the major outfall drains and minimise the inconvenience of residents during the monsoon season. He called upon the officials concerned to take necessary steps in removing the waste accumulated in the incomplete drains during the nights and shift it from the respective localities soon after finishing the works.

During the course of the meeting, Public Health Superintendent Engineer Subba Rao gave a powerpoint presentation on the SWD works and informed the Collector that works have been taken up by dividing the city into seven zones and have reached the final stage in the majority of the localities. Rao also explained that delay in shifting the electricity poles and transformers and demolishing of the illegal structures is coming in the way of the SWD works.

The APSPDCL officials informed Collector that electric poles will be removed in the next ten days by deploying additional staff.

The public health department officials held scarcity of sand as a reason for halting the works, to which Imtiaz instructed the mining officials to supply sand immediately.