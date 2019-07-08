Police resolve all 15 application pleas received on first day of Spandana

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: All the 15 petitions received by the city police on the first day of Spandana, the recently introduced grievance redressal programme observed every Monday at all government offices, were solved in just four days.

City police commissioner Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, who was present at the programme on July 1, had immediately alerted station house officers concerned and asked them to look into the grievances. “Of the total 15 petitions, four were related to civil disputes and seven were related to family disputes,” said the top cop.

He also urged the public to approach police and submit their petitions through Spandana.