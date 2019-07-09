Class 10 Vijayawada girl commits suicide in hostel

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 14-year-old girl committed suicide in her hostel bathroom in Pamarru of Krishna district on Monday. The deceased K Ramya, a resident of Nawabpet village of Penuganchiprolu mandal, was a Class 10 student. According to Pamarru police, Ramya committed suicide by consuming a chemical used for cleaning around 8 am.

As she failed to attend her classes, Ramya’s roommates went to the hostel and found her lying unconscious. They immediately reported the incident to the school management and rushed her to the nearest primary health centre (PHC) where doctors declared her brought dead. Pamaru sub-inspector Ganesh Kumar said, “The reason behind Ramya’s suicide is yet to be ascertained.

We did not find any letter from her room. Her parents have been informed about the incident.” A case of suspicious death was registered.

Suicide Helpline OneLife: 78930-78930

Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000