‘Ensure safety of train operations in monsoon’ says South Central Railway general manager

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager Gajanan Mallya has called upon the officials concerned to focus on ensuring safety in the train operations and maintenance during the monsoon season.

He conducted a detailed review meeting on safety and punctuality along with the heads of all the departments. The Divisional Railway Managers of all six divisions also participated through video link.

Speaking on the occasion, Mallya instructed the officials to intensify monsoon-patrolling and keep continuous vigil at bridges, water tanks adjacent to the railway tracks and other vulnerable areas.

Stressing on the improvement of train punctuality and freight loading, he instructed officials to minimize the asset failures during monsoon. He reviewed the loco, signal and track failure incidents which affected train movement.