Home Cities Vijayawada

Governor ESL Narasimhan to visit Vijayawada, likely to meet CM Jagan

Andhra Governor ESL Narasimhan likely to discuss pending AP Reorganisation Act issues with CM Jagan Reddy.

Published: 09th July 2019 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2019 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra governor, ESL Narasimhan

Governor ESL Narasimhan (File Photo | EPS)

By S Viswanath
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Governor ESL Narasimhan is likely to arrive in the city on Tuesday on an unscheduled visit. Reliable sources in the State Secretariat told TNIE that there was no clarity on the exact purpose of his visit, but that he is likely to discuss pending AP Reorganisation Act issues with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

His visit comes in the backdrop of the bonhomie between Jagan and his Telangana counterpart K Chandrasekhar Rao during the high-level talks held between the officials of AP and Telangana in Hyderabad last month. Though the recent meeting between both the Chief Ministers was focused on diversion of Godavari water, it is learnt that several other crucial issues were also discussed in the meeting and certain objections were raised by both the States on some issues. 

Against such a backdrop, the sudden visit of the Governor to Vijayawada gains significance.

A source said Narasimhan may take initiative to sort out issues between the Telugu States at the behest of the Union Home Ministry. “As of now, we have information that the Governor is coming to Vijayawada and is set to spend time in the city from morning to evening. But we are unaware of the purpose of his visit. He may hold talks with the Chief Minister or participate in some events. We have no clarity on his programmes,’’ an official said.  

The meeting also comes in the backdrop of reports that AP and Telangana may get new Governors.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ESL Narasimhan Andhra governor AP Reorganisation Act
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bring home the Cup: Anupam Roy, Meera Vasudevan and other fans cheer for Kohli and Team India
Siddaramaiah along with the party's Karnataka in-charge Venugopal at Deputy CM G Parameswara's house at Sadashiv Nagar in Bengaluru. | (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)
Karnataka: How the crisis in JD(S)-Congress government unfolded
Gallery
In this April 27, 1966 file photo, Volkswagen workers drive their Beetle cars from the parking lot on their way home at the end of a days work at the world's largest single auto plant, the Volkswagen factory (seen in background) in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model in July 2019 at its plant in Puebla, Mexico, the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938.(File Photo | Associated Press)
Time's up for Hitler's brainchild: Volkswagen applies brakes on iconic Beetle
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp