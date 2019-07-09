Governor ESL Narasimhan to visit Vijayawada, likely to meet CM Jagan

S Viswanath By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor ESL Narasimhan is likely to arrive in the city on Tuesday on an unscheduled visit. Reliable sources in the State Secretariat told TNIE that there was no clarity on the exact purpose of his visit, but that he is likely to discuss pending AP Reorganisation Act issues with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

His visit comes in the backdrop of the bonhomie between Jagan and his Telangana counterpart K Chandrasekhar Rao during the high-level talks held between the officials of AP and Telangana in Hyderabad last month. Though the recent meeting between both the Chief Ministers was focused on diversion of Godavari water, it is learnt that several other crucial issues were also discussed in the meeting and certain objections were raised by both the States on some issues.

Against such a backdrop, the sudden visit of the Governor to Vijayawada gains significance.

A source said Narasimhan may take initiative to sort out issues between the Telugu States at the behest of the Union Home Ministry. “As of now, we have information that the Governor is coming to Vijayawada and is set to spend time in the city from morning to evening. But we are unaware of the purpose of his visit. He may hold talks with the Chief Minister or participate in some events. We have no clarity on his programmes,’’ an official said.

The meeting also comes in the backdrop of reports that AP and Telangana may get new Governors.