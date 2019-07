By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The 34th All India Postal Badminton tournament began at the DRRMC indoor stadium here on Monday.

Dronacharya and Arjuna awardee A Ramana Rao (former Volleyball player) was the chief guest for the inaugural session and formally launched the tourney.

On day one, several matches were held at the venue. In the men’s team championship event, Andhra Pradesh lost to Himachal Pradesh by 0-3 in the first round itself.