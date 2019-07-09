Home Cities Vijayawada

Team Amaravati wins F1H2O World Championship 2019 at France Grand Prix

The tournament marked the sixth victory for Jonas Andersson at the UIM F1H2O Grand Prix of France.

Lead driver Jonas Andersson and other team members celebrate the win at the France Grand Prix in Evian.

Lead driver Jonas Andersson and other team members celebrate the win at the France Grand Prix in Evian. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Team Amaravati won the F1H2O World Championship 2019 held at the Grand Prix of France in Evian from July 5 to 7.

Lead driver Jonas Andersson defeated power boating superstar Shaun Torrente of Abu Dhabi to win the top honours. 

The tournament marked the sixth victory for Andersson at the UIM F1H2O Grand Prix of France. “It was a great competition and a great win,” said Andersson. 

This was his first win as a lead driver since 2016. He completed the race in a remarkable 1.97 seconds. 

Torrente and Thani Al Qemzi, both from Abu Dhabi, secured second and third places respectively. 
The 40-lap race witnessed many twists and turns.

The race took a dramatic turn in the fifteenth lap when pole-sitter and race leader Philippe Chiappe of CTC F1 Shenzen China slowed down suddenly and pulled off the circuit, paving way for Andersson to come in the leading position. It was an emotional moment for Team Amaravati as India’s national anthem was played at the award ceremony. The next edition will be held at Xiangyang in China from September 27 to 29.

