Vijayawada denizens cheer Team India to bring World Cup home for third time

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Cricket has always united us and when it comes to the men’s World Cup, the adrenaline rush is hard to contain. As the top-ranked team, India is all set to take on fourth-placed New Zealand on Tuesday at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Cricket fans across the city are also ready to cheer on the Men in Blue. To add to the denizens’ enthusiasm, The New Indian Express (TNIE) conducted ‘All the best Team India’ campaign for the cricket lovers’ to show their support.

Anyone can come forward and show their enthusiasm by participating in the campaign, being conducted today from 6 am to 9 am at various locations across the city - near the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium, PWD grounds, Siddhartha College, Siddhartha Public School and Loyola College.

One such instance was the campaign board put up outside the Big Bazar. Be it of any age group — young or old — everybody wished Team India good luck as they came out of the mall with heavy shopping bags. The fans signed and wrote slogans such as ‘Bleed Blue’, ‘All the best’,‘Bring the trophy home’, among others.

“I am very happy the way Team India is playing. Especially, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah. I am sure that India will make it to the finals,” said cricket enthusiast Sriram Chandra.

Interestingly, both the Indian captain Virat Kohli and New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson who will be leading their teams on Tueday, have also clashed as captains in the 2008 U-19 semi-finals, where India had claimed victory. While India is featuring in their seventh world cup semi-final, Kiwis will play semis for the eighth time.