Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada denizens cheer Team India to bring World Cup home for third time

Cricket has always united us and when it comes to the men’s World Cup, the adrenaline rush is hard to contain. 

Published: 09th July 2019 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2019 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

A little girl takes part in signature drive organised by TNIE in Vijayawada.

A little girl takes part in signature drive organised by TNIE in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Cricket has always united us and when it comes to the men’s World Cup, the adrenaline rush is hard to contain. As the top-ranked team, India is all set to take on fourth-placed New Zealand on Tuesday at Old Trafford in Manchester. 

Cricket fans across the city are also ready to cheer on the Men in Blue. To add to the denizens’ enthusiasm, The New Indian Express (TNIE) conducted ‘All the best Team India’ campaign for the cricket lovers’ to show their support. 

Anyone can come forward and show their enthusiasm by participating in the campaign, being conducted today from 6 am to 9 am at various locations across the city - near the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium, PWD grounds, Siddhartha College, Siddhartha Public School and Loyola College.

One such instance was the campaign board put up outside the Big Bazar. Be it of any age group — young or old — everybody wished Team India good luck as they came out of the mall with heavy shopping bags. The fans signed and wrote slogans such as  ‘Bleed Blue’, ‘All the best’,‘Bring the trophy home’, among others.

“I am very happy the way Team India is playing. Especially, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah. I am sure that India will make it to the finals,” said cricket enthusiast Sriram Chandra.

Interestingly, both the Indian captain Virat Kohli and New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson who will be leading their teams on Tueday,  have also clashed as captains in the 2008 U-19 semi-finals, where India had claimed victory. While India is featuring in their seventh world cup semi-final, Kiwis will play semis for the eighth time. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cricket World cup 2019 ICC world cup
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bring home the Cup: Anupam Roy, Meera Vasudevan and other fans cheer for Kohli and Team India
Siddaramaiah along with the party's Karnataka in-charge Venugopal at Deputy CM G Parameswara's house at Sadashiv Nagar in Bengaluru. | (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)
Karnataka: How the crisis in JD(S)-Congress government unfolded
Gallery
In this April 27, 1966 file photo, Volkswagen workers drive their Beetle cars from the parking lot on their way home at the end of a days work at the world's largest single auto plant, the Volkswagen factory (seen in background) in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model in July 2019 at its plant in Puebla, Mexico, the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938.(File Photo | Associated Press)
Time's up for Hitler's brainchild: Volkswagen applies brakes on iconic Beetle
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp