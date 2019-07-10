Home Cities Vijayawada

Campaign for Team India in Vijayawada a runaway success

It was not just the youth, but elders, kids and differently-abled persons too came forward to express their love towards the game and the team in the signature campaign - ‘All the best Team India’.

Published: 10th July 2019 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2019 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

Youths take part in a campaign in the city for Team India’s success in ICC World Cup.

Youths take part in a campaign in the city for Team India’s success in ICC World Cup. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The showering of wishes and blessings from denizens of Vijayawada went beyond all boundaries as India took on New Zealand on Tuesday at Manchester in the first semi-final of World Cup 2019. As rains played spoilsport, the match will recommence on Wednesday.

Taking a minute out of their daily routines, people of all age groups participated in huge numbers in the signature campaign - ‘All the best Team India’ – organised by The New Indian Express.

It was not just the youth, but elders, kids and differently-abled persons too came forward to express their love towards the game and the team.

“I was very fond of playing cricket. After losing both of my hands in an accident, I quit cricket and started to play football. I wish Team India all the luck. Rock the ground buddies,” said 25-year-old A Durga Rao, a national-level football player.

The campaign was conducted at various places, including Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium, PB Siddhartha College of Arts and Science, Nalanda school, Lotus Tower and Loyola College.

The former head of Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh P Ankam Chowdary, who watched India play against Australia and Pakistan in England, was disappointed as the match on Tuesday was called off.

“I went to London and saw two matches that India played against Australia and Pakistan... Our team is performing very well and I am sure that they will bring the trophy home,” he said.

Comments

