Home Cities Vijayawada

Improve drain connectivity, says Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner to officials

Municipal Commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh has directed the officials concerned to prepare estimates for improving drain connectivity adjacent to the main roads in Vijayawada.

Published: 11th July 2019 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2019 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh

Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh has directed the officials concerned to prepare estimates for improving drain connectivity adjacent to the main roads across the city.

As part of his daily inspection, the civic body chief on Wednesday visited Nandamuri Nagar main road, Singh Nagar, American Hospital Road and Excel Plant Road. Observing the width of the American Hospital Road, he directed officials to study the possibility of widening the existing road by improving drain connectivity.

Alongside the works of widening, he directed the horticulture department officials to plant saplings and engineering department to re-carpet the potholes.

Venkatesh then went to Kummaripalem Junction, Ambedkar Road, Sitara Junction, Joji Nagar and HB Colony, where he came across several vacant plots turning into dumping grounds and home for reptiles.

He instructed the public health department officials to serve notices against the vacant plot owners to clear the accumulated waste in their compounds to prevent an outbreak of vector-borne diseases during monsoon.

The residents of HB Colony urged the Commissioner to develop basic infrastructure at Nagabhushanam Park. Responding to their pleas, Prasanna instructed the officials to look into the matter and make it accessible by the public.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
V Prasanna Venkatesh Vijayawada Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Federer and Nadal at Wimbledon 2008
Wimbledon 2019: Federer, Nadal renew rivalry in semi-final
Meet the Bengaluru cops whose song went viral
Gallery
VATICAN CITY (1,000): Encircled by a 2-mile border with Italy, Vatican City is an independent state that covers just over 100 acres. It is governed as an absolute monarchy with the pope at its head. Located within the Italian capital of Rome, it came into existence in 1929 after the Lateran Treaty signed between Italy and the Holy See. (Photo | AP)
On World Population Day 2019, here are 10 least populated countries of the world
In a thrilling first semifinal at Manchester, the Kiwis trounced India by 18 runs to reach their second successive World Cup final. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: New Zealand win 'battle of nerves' to trounce India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp