Improve drain connectivity, says Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner to officials

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh has directed the officials concerned to prepare estimates for improving drain connectivity adjacent to the main roads across the city.

As part of his daily inspection, the civic body chief on Wednesday visited Nandamuri Nagar main road, Singh Nagar, American Hospital Road and Excel Plant Road. Observing the width of the American Hospital Road, he directed officials to study the possibility of widening the existing road by improving drain connectivity.

Alongside the works of widening, he directed the horticulture department officials to plant saplings and engineering department to re-carpet the potholes.

Venkatesh then went to Kummaripalem Junction, Ambedkar Road, Sitara Junction, Joji Nagar and HB Colony, where he came across several vacant plots turning into dumping grounds and home for reptiles.

He instructed the public health department officials to serve notices against the vacant plot owners to clear the accumulated waste in their compounds to prevent an outbreak of vector-borne diseases during monsoon.

The residents of HB Colony urged the Commissioner to develop basic infrastructure at Nagabhushanam Park. Responding to their pleas, Prasanna instructed the officials to look into the matter and make it accessible by the public.