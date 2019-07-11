Radiation threat prompts public to oppose cell-phone tower construction in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Mild tension prevailed at Labbipet under Krishna Lanka police station limits on Wednesday when the attempt by a private telecom company to set up a cell-phone tower was foiled by the public.

Residents of Labbipet, who came to know about the construction of the tower near Greenland Hotel, staged a protest expressing objection to the same. The denizens arrived in huge numbers and asked the telecom company representatives and contractor to leave the premises.

They said construction of the cell-phone tower could be harmful as they emit toxic radiations. However, the protest ended on a peaceful note when the local representatives intervened and assured that the cell-phone tower construction will be cancelled.