Radiation threat prompts public to oppose cell-phone tower construction in Vijayawada
Published: 11th July 2019
VIJAYAWADA: Mild tension prevailed at Labbipet under Krishna Lanka police station limits on Wednesday when the attempt by a private telecom company to set up a cell-phone tower was foiled by the public.
Residents of Labbipet, who came to know about the construction of the tower near Greenland Hotel, staged a protest expressing objection to the same. The denizens arrived in huge numbers and asked the telecom company representatives and contractor to leave the premises.
They said construction of the cell-phone tower could be harmful as they emit toxic radiations. However, the protest ended on a peaceful note when the local representatives intervened and assured that the cell-phone tower construction will be cancelled.