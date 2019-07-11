Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada man kills father for pension money

The incident took place on July 8 and came to light on July 10 when the father passed away in Nandigama government hospital.

Published: 11th July 2019 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2019 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

honour killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 45-year-old man attacked and killed his own father after he refused to give him pension money at Chandarlapadu town in Krishna district.

The incident took place on Monday and came to light on Wednesday when the father passed away in the hospital. According to the Chandarlapadu police, the deceased Mahaboob Saheb (73) was living with his son Shaikh Silar (45).

ALSO READ: Andhra Pradesh government plans to cut down liquor sale hours to 8 starting October 1

On Monday, Saheb returned home with pension money amounting to Rs 2,500. Noticing the money, Silar who was in an inebriated state, approached him and demanded the same for liquor.

When Saheb did not budge, Silar attacked him and fled the scene. “With the help of neighbours, Saheb was admitted to the Nandigama government hospital. While receiving treatment, he died on Wednesday. A case under section 302 of IPC has been registered against Silar and manhunt has been initiated to nab him,” said the police.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijayawada death Vijayawada murder case Chandarlapadu
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Federer and Nadal at Wimbledon 2008
Wimbledon 2019: Federer, Nadal renew rivalry in semi-final
Meet the Bengaluru cops whose song went viral
Gallery
VATICAN CITY (1,000): Encircled by a 2-mile border with Italy, Vatican City is an independent state that covers just over 100 acres. It is governed as an absolute monarchy with the pope at its head. Located within the Italian capital of Rome, it came into existence in 1929 after the Lateran Treaty signed between Italy and the Holy See. (Photo | AP)
On World Population Day 2019, here are 10 least populated countries of the world
In a thrilling first semifinal at Manchester, the Kiwis trounced India by 18 runs to reach their second successive World Cup final. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: New Zealand win 'battle of nerves' to trounce India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp