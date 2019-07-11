Vijayawada man kills father for pension money

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 45-year-old man attacked and killed his own father after he refused to give him pension money at Chandarlapadu town in Krishna district.

The incident took place on Monday and came to light on Wednesday when the father passed away in the hospital. According to the Chandarlapadu police, the deceased Mahaboob Saheb (73) was living with his son Shaikh Silar (45).

On Monday, Saheb returned home with pension money amounting to Rs 2,500. Noticing the money, Silar who was in an inebriated state, approached him and demanded the same for liquor.

When Saheb did not budge, Silar attacked him and fled the scene. “With the help of neighbours, Saheb was admitted to the Nandigama government hospital. While receiving treatment, he died on Wednesday. A case under section 302 of IPC has been registered against Silar and manhunt has been initiated to nab him,” said the police.