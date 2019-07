By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: An elderly man was killed brutally at an under-construction site in Devi Nagar in the city on Thursday morning. The deceased Rama Swamy (60) was allegedly murdered by Uppala Venkateswara Rao of the same age.

Ajit Singh Nagar police inspector PV Lakshmi Narayana said the accused had killed Swamy by attacking him with a boulder while he was asleep. Later, he surrendered to the police.