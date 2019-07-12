Spandana: Vijayawada police save woman from moneylender

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Responding to the complaint lodged by a woman during the Spandana programme held recently, the Vijayawada city police had initiated quick action and got the issue resolved.

A woman hailing from Nuzvid took a loan of Rs 10 lakh from one Subramanyam of Penamuluru. At the time of giving loan, the moneylender took the signatures of the woman and her daughter on stamp paper pledging their house property. A few days later, Subramanyam threatened the woman that he would approach court if she refused to register her house in his name. Immediately, the woman approached village elders in whose presence Subramanyam agreed to return the property documents if she paid Rs 23.50 lakh to him. Though the woman had paid the amount, Subramanyam failed to fulfil his part of the deal.

Irked by the moneylender’s attitude, the woman lodged a complaint with Commissioner of Police Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, who directed Task Force officials to take the issue seriously and help the woman. Following the intervention of the Task Force officials, Subramanyam returned the documents.