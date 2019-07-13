Farmer killed in road mishap in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A farmer was killed while returning home when a speeding car hit his motorcycle near Pottipadu toll plaza of Ungutur mandal on Friday.

According to Ungutur police, the deceased B Mallesh Naik was a farmer from Narayanapuram village and tragedy struck while returning home.

The accused driver Nagendra Kumar, who was on his way to Eluru, rammed into Naik’s bike while overtaking another vehicle.

As a result, Naik suffered serious head injuries and he died on the spot. The police took the accused into custody and registered a case of death caused due to negligence. An investigation is being conducted into the case.