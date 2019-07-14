Home Cities Vijayawada

 Rice under Public Distribution System in Vijayawada to be supplied in packets 

The civil department officials are gearing up to supply Public Distribution System (PDS) rice in the district in sealed packets.

VIJAYAWADA: The civil department officials are gearing up to supply rice under the Public Distribution System (PDS) in sealed packets. They have started identifying the number of people who will require 5 kg or 10 kg rice packets and based on the requirement, the total estimate will be finalised. Currently, 19,417 metric tonnes of rice is supplied to 13 lakh ration card holders in the district every month. 

The rice is supplied in large gunny bags to the dealers who weigh with their own weighing scales while supplying loose rice to the ration card holders. Each person gets 5 kg of rice under the current system and a family of four can get at most 20 kg of rice. 

With frequent allegations of the dealers misusing the provisions, cheating the public with tampered weighing scales and selling the rice in the black market, the officials have come with the packaged rice scheme to put an end to all corrupt practices. The packaged rice will reach the dealers packed with a special design signifying that the rice belongs to the State government.

Packaging of 5kg, 10kg, 15kg and 20 kg will be available. Speaking to TNIE, N Venkata Ramudu, Krishna Assistant Supplies Officer said, “The arrangement for supplying packaged rice is going on in full swing. The printing of the rice packages will begin soon based on the assessed demand. We will supply them through village and ward volunteers.”

