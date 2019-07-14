Home Cities Vijayawada

 Vijayawada youth arrested for stealing cash from grandparents house 

Kanchikacherla police arrested a youth for allegedly stealing Rs 10 lakh cash from his grandfather’s house to pursue his dream of becoming a cricketer by joining a cricket academy.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Kanchikacherla police arrested a youth for allegedly stealing Rs 10 lakh cash from his grandfather’s house to pursue his dream of becoming a cricketer by joining a cricket academy in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

The accused was identified as Shaikh Mahboob Subhani (20) who had completed an ITI course. SI K Srihari Babu said the incident took place on July 9 after which the victim Shaik Basha (60) lodged a complaint. 

In his complaint, Basha expressed his suspicion over  Subhani after observing behavioral changes in him. Based on the complaint, the police started the investigation and kept a vigil on the movements of Subhani. When they found Subhani had recently purchased iPhone XS, a mobile worth `1 lakh and an expensive cricket kit, he was taken into custody. 

Subhani admitted to his crime and told the police that he did it for fulfilling his ambition of pursuing the sport and represent the country. Presenting the accused before the media on Saturday, the SI said that `8.5 lakh cash was recovered from his possession. The SI said that Subhani’s family was not well-off and he was forced to do an ITI course. A case was registered and the investigation is on.

Comments

