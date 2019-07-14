Home Cities Vijayawada

Anganwadi worker and Aasha supervisor accuses Machilipatnam MLA and Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah of sexual harassment

Sexual harassment

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Accusing Machilipatnam MLA and Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) of harassment, a 40-year-old Dalit woman who is an Anganwadi worker and Aasha supervisor, attempted suicide by consuming poison in Machilipatnam on Saturday afternoon.

According to Machilipatnam police, the victim J Jayalakshmi wrote a letter accusing three persons of harassing her. She used to work at the local Anganwadi center. In her letter, Jayalakshmi alleged that Anganwadi teacher T Yesu Kumar and Aasha supervisor Venkateswara Rao submitted a false report about her to Nani and consequently she lost her job.

 “This government has no concern for the safety of women.  These people - Yesu Kumar and Rao did not stop harassing me even after I lost my job. I have no other source of livelihood. Hence, I have decided to end my life,” Jayakumari wrote in the letter. Observing her in an unconscious state, her family members admitted her to the government hospital where her condition was reported to be critical.

 “Based on the complaint lodged by Jayalakshmi’s family members and a suicide letter found in her house, a case under Section 306 of IPC has been registered and the investigation is on. The role of the trio mentioned in the letter, is yet to be ascertained,”  the police said.

