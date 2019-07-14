Delay in Eamcet counselling worries students in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As the talks on enhanced fee between the management of private engineering colleges and the State government is still going on, students are being worried over the delay in EAMCET counselling.

As of now, the certificate verification has been completed and students are yet to be given options. The college managements are reluctant to continue with the existing fee of Rs 35,000 per year. In fact, the Admission and Fee Regulatory Committee (AFRC) has permitted the colleges to enhance the fee by 10 percent this year. The government is yet to approve the enhanced fee recommended by the AFRC. The fee was enhanced by the AFRC in 2016, which was valid till 2019.

The management of engineering colleges will meet HRD Minister Adimulapu Suresh on Monday on the issues of fee enhancement and reimbursement. According to the academic schedule, the entire admission process has to be completed by this month-end and classes should commence from August. Fearing delay in counseling, some students are exploring options of joining in private universities or taking admission in other States.

Speaking to TNIE, A Deepika, said, “Options should be given to students from July 3 as per schedule. The process was postponed to July 8. Nothing has happened so far. I also appeared for Telangana EAMCET and got admission in a college in Hyderabad. Since I got better rank in AP EAMCET, I am expecting a seat in a reputed college in the State. But the counselling is not happening here. Now, I am in a dilemma whether to wait for AP counselling or get admission in Telangana.”

A senior official of the Higher Education Department said, “The management of colleges will meet the Human Resource Development Minister and other officials on Monday to discuss fee enhancement and reimbursement. A decision is expected to be taken at the meeting. The counselling will be hit if any college which is not willing to continue the old fee structure, moves court seeking enhancement.”

