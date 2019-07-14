Home Cities Vijayawada

Delay in Eamcet counselling worries students in Andhra Pradesh

The managements of engineering colleges will meet HRD Minister Adimulapu Suresh on Monday on the issues of fee enhancement and reimbursement.

Published: 14th July 2019 11:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2019 11:36 AM   |  A+A-

students, DU, DU students

For representational purposes ( Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   As the talks on enhanced fee between the management of private engineering colleges and the State government is still going on, students are being worried over the delay in EAMCET counselling.

As of now, the certificate verification has been completed and students are yet to be given options. The college managements are reluctant to continue with the existing fee of Rs 35,000 per year. In fact, the Admission and Fee Regulatory Committee (AFRC) has permitted the colleges to enhance the fee by 10 percent this year. The government is yet to approve the enhanced fee recommended by the AFRC. The fee was enhanced by the AFRC in 2016, which was valid till 2019. 

The management of engineering colleges will meet HRD Minister Adimulapu Suresh on Monday on the issues of fee enhancement and reimbursement. According to the academic schedule, the entire admission process has to be completed by this month-end and classes should commence from August. Fearing delay in counseling, some students are exploring options of joining in private universities or taking admission in other States.

Speaking to TNIE, A Deepika, said, “Options should be given to students from July 3 as per schedule. The process was postponed to July 8. Nothing has happened so far. I also appeared for Telangana EAMCET and got admission in a college in Hyderabad. Since I got better rank in AP EAMCET, I am expecting a seat in a reputed college in the State. But the counselling is not happening here. Now, I am in a dilemma whether to wait for AP counselling or get admission in Telangana.” 

A senior official of the Higher Education Department said, “The management of colleges will meet the Human Resource Development Minister and other officials on Monday to discuss fee enhancement and reimbursement. A decision is expected to be taken at the meeting. The counselling will be hit if any college which is not willing to continue the old fee structure, moves court seeking enhancement.”

No decision yet on Fee enhancement

The Admission and Fee Regulatory Committee (AFRC) has permitted private engineering colleges in the State to enhance the fee by 10 percent from this year. The State government is yet to approve the enhanced fee recommended by the AFRC. The college managements are reluctant to continue with the existing fee of `35,000 per year. Talks between management of colleges and the government are still going on and a decision is expected on Monday.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
EAMCET HRD Minister Adimulapu Suresh Admission and Fee Regulatory Committee
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former ISRO scientist S Nambi Narayanan. (Express Photo | Kaviyoor Santhosh)
The challenge for Chandrayaan 2 will be the soft landing: Nambi Narayanan
World Cup final: History beckons for England, New Zealand at Lord's
Gallery
Kamakhya, one of the many traditions of Hinduism, celebrates the woman's power to give birth. (Photo | AP)
IN PICTURES | Why do people worship Kamakhya, the bleeding Goddess of Assam?
The second leg of India's prestigious lunar mission will see a few firsts and milestones in the history of the ISRO's space programme.
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp