Like TDP regime, YSRC government using police to silence Opposition: Andhra Pradesh BJP chief Kanna Lakshminarayana

He further noted that more leaders from the TDP, including former ministers and MLAs, would join the BJP in the coming days.

Published: 14th July 2019 11:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2019 11:30 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh BJP chief Kanna Lakshminarayana

Andhra Pradesh BJP chief Kanna Lakshminarayana (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana on Saturday alleged that the YSRC government was using police to silence the Opposition just like the previous Telugu Desam regime.

Though Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has a vision for clean governance, the ground reality is no different from that of the previous TDP regime, where the MLAs ruled the roost.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of a BJP meeting here, Kanna said, “There is no difference between the previous government and the present one. In the last 40 days that we have seen, it has been a police raj. Similarly, what Jagan says may appear idealistic, but in reality, it is not very different compared to the previous TDP regime where MLAs had a say in everything.”

He further noted that more leaders from the TDP, including former ministers and MLAs, would join the BJP in the coming days. “The TDP cadre feels that Chandrababu Naidu cannot run the party anymore. So, several of them are joining us,” he said. When quizzed about sitting MLAs being in touch with the saffron party, he said, “They are not in touch, as far as I know. At least, not in touch with me.”

Speaking on the AP budget, the BJP State president felt, “On paper, it may appear fine, but we urge the government to ensure its effective implementation for economic growth.” Shivraj Singh Chouhan, BJP national convener for party’s membership drive, is scheduled to visit Vijayawada on Sunday. Several TDP leaders will join the BJP in his presence, saffron party leaders said.

Sujana to visit Vijayawada today

Rajya Sabha MP YS Chowdary, popularly known as Sujana Chowdary, will visit Vijayawada on Sunday, his first after joining the BJP by quitting TDP. BJP leaders have planned a get-together to mark the occasion. Chowdary, along with BJP membership drive convenor Shivraj Singh Chouhan, will participate in the party enrolment drive in Vijayawada and Guntur.

